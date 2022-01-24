Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 52,951 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $101.62 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

