Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $155.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

