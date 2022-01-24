Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

