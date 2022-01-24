Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 3,323 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.34% of AGCO worth $31,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AGCO stock opened at $117.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.