Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $93.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.