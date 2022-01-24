Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $427.50

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 427.50 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 429.53 ($5.86), with a volume of 500049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($6.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($68,222.13).

About Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.