Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Market Capitalization Tops $29.35 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001950 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and $1.69 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.04 or 0.06540981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,390.54 or 0.99818280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.