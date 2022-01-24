Impossible Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,278.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $20,278.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

