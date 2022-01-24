Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Information Services Group worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of III opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $310.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

