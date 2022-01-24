Infusive Asset Management Inc. Acquires 111,904 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 116.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 15.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $440.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.43 on Monday, reaching $294.74. 343,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.