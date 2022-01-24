Infusive Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,955 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.6% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $94.92. 187,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,189,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

