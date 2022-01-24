Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,698 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $34.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.20. 210,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,359,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.47.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

