Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $29.07 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 6.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

NYSE:MA traded down $17.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

