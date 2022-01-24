InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio Sells 9,213 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Dilorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79.

INFU traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 113,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

