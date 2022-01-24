InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Sells $516,527.79 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Dilorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. 113,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

