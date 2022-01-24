Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 41,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 233,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

INBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $981.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $24,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

