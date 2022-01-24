Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Innova has a market capitalization of $243,859.84 and approximately $87.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

