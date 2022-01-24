Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIPR opened at $188.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.85.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

