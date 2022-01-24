Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading Up 3.4%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 10,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 299,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

