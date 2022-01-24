Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.80

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of analysts have commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

The firm has a market cap of $799.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

