InsaneCoin (INSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $151,719.81 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00247463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars.

