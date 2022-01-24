Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys 17,948 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $102,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.66. 917,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $4,321,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 277,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

