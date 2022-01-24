Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,808,018.24.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

Shares of OSK stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.09. 1,139,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.