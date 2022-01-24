Insider Buying: Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Buys 369,100 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Passage Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 114,700 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $626,262.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00.

NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 288,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.