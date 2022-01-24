Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Acquires 1,075,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $1,601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Star Equity stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 783,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,399. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Star Equity in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

