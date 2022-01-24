Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Timothy John Sopko acquired 1,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $10,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TAYD stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.85.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%.
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.