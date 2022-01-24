Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Timothy John Sopko acquired 1,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $10,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TAYD stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

