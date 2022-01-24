Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Reji Puthenveetil sold 600 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $10,662.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDD shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

