Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 4,656 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.26. 382,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in AlloVir by 20.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

