Insider Selling: American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Sells 10,894 Shares of Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.72. 960,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,107. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $6,862,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

