Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $173,862.00.

California Resources stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 907,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,435. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 96.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 638,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $36,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

