Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

EXPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 2,272,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,716. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

