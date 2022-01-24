Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 2,412 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.37. 3,364,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.16 and its 200-day moving average is $311.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

