Insider Selling: Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK) Director John Sartz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$14,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at C$283,128.

John Sartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, John Sartz sold 1,900 shares of Reko International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$9,690.00.

CVE REK traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$4.25. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566. Reko International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$5.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.25.

Reko International Group (CVE:REK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.11 million for the quarter.

Reko International Group Company Profile

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

