Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.14. 410,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.89.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

