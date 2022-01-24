Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CEO Sells 7,223 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of SMART Global are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

