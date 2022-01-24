Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00.

TRUP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 794,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,978. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

