Insider Selling: Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BBIG traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,726,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,737,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 2,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 8,809,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503,446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 469,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vinco Ventures by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 318,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vinco Ventures by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 301,296 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

