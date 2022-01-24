Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,916.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.90 million and $3,916.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,368,882 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.