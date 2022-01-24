Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95. 3,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 145,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The firm has a market cap of $766.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

