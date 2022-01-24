Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $215.65

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $215.65 and last traded at $216.90, with a volume of 13605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.53.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Insulet by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Insulet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

