Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,546,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,033 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Intel worth $4,069,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.