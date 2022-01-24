Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 197,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

