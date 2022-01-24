International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires 64,179 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.52% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $96,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 1,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $554.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

