International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires New Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.66% of Harpoon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HARP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.