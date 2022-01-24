International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys New Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.28% of IDEAYA Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,929. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

