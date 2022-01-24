International Biotechnology Trust PLC Decreases Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.10% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 148,646 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,092,700 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

AUPH traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $14.55. 83,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

