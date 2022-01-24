International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

IMAB traded down $5.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. 30,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

