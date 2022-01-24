International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.62% of Travere Therapeutics worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.05. 2,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,407. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock worth $1,686,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

