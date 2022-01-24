International Biotechnology Trust PLC Increases Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx comprises about 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.13% of ChemoCentryx worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $23.79. 13,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

