International Biotechnology Trust PLC Increases Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Turning Point Therapeutics accounts for about 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

